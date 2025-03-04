Menu Explore
ICSE Mathematics Exam 2025 held on February 4: What students said after the exam

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Mar 04, 2025 03:59 PM IST

ICSE Mathematics Exam 2025 held on February 4, 2025. Check what students said after the exam about Mathematics paper. 

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE conducted ICSE Mathematics Exam 2025 on February 4. The Class 10 mathematics paper was held from 11 am to 2 pm.

ICSE Mathematics Exam 2025 held on February 4: What students said after the exam(Santosh Kumar )
ICSE Mathematics Exam 2025 held on February 4: What students said after the exam(Santosh Kumar )

Students who appeared for the examination found mathematics paper to be balanced and easy.

St Xavier’s High School, Sector 71, Mohali students found the ICSE Mathematics exam to be scoring. Aarav of Chandigarh said “The paper was balanced and was easy. Previous year paper helped me alot in the examination, I'm expecting to score more than 70. However, I found section B quite difficult. Overall, I think it was a scoring paper as I finished my paper on time”

Aditi of Chandigarh added,” The paper was easy, it was not difficult. I completed the paper on time. I'm thankful for the sample papers and the time given to us to study. I'm expecting good marks."

Agam of Chandigarh said, “The paper was good and scoring. I rarely find difficulty in any section. I had practised a lot, and previous year's questions and sample papers have helped me a lot”

In Chandigarh outside St Stephens School, Sector 45 some students found the maths exam tough while some found it easy. Abhinav Arora said that the exam was easy, and he studied for 7-8 hours. Shreya said the exam was good, but some questions were unexpected.

(With inputs from Aarya Kumari and Manjari Verma)

