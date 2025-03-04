TS SSC Hall Ticket 2025: Here's what we know about BSE Telangana Class 10th hall ticket release date

Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana will conduct the Secondary School Leaving (SSC) or Class 10th final examination from March 21 onwards. Ahead of the examination, the board will release the TS SSC hall ticket 2025 on its official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. TS SSC Hall Ticket 2025: Know when BSE Telangana 10th hall ticket is expected (HT archive)

According to sources, the TS SSC hall ticket will be released ten days before the exam. With the board exams scheduled to begin on March 21, students can expect their hall tickets by March 11.

TS SSC final exams will begin with the First Language (Group-A), First Language Part-I (Composite Course) and First Language Part-II (Composite Course) examinations.

On the first day, papers will be held in a single shift, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

The exams will end on April 4 with the OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit and Arabic) examination.

BSE Telangana said that objective papers (part B) in all subjects, except English and science, must be answered in the last half an hour.

The board said the Third Language English objective paper (part B) will be taken along with part A. It added that the objective paper (part B) of Physical Science and Biological Science must be answered in the last 15 minutes of the test.

BSE Telangana said SSE examinations will be conducted strictly as per the timetable even if the government declares a public holiday or general holiday.

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2025: How to download admit cards when released?

Go to the board's official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. Open the TS SSC hall ticket download link given on the home page. Enter your login details. Submit and download the hall ticket. Take a printout for the exam day.

For more information about the TS SSC exam, candidates can check the official website of the board.