Himachal Pradesh Board Exams 2025 postponed in snow-hit areas, check official notice here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has postponed the annual Board Examinations 2025 in snow-hit areas of Pangi in Chamba district and Lahaul-Spiti district, scheduled to be conducted on March 4, 2025. The Board Exams 2025 in Himachal Pradesh's Pangi in Chamba district and Lahaul-Spiti district have been postponed owing to heavy rains and snowfall. Revised dates for the same will be announced by the HPBOSE soon. (Representative image/PTI file)

The board issued an official notice on its website hpbose.org wherein it said that due to heavy rains and snowfall in the state, there has been extensive damage to the roads in Pangi of Chamba district, and Lahaul-Spiti district. Therefore, keeping in mind the interest of the students, the Board has decided to postpone the examinations to be conducted in these areas.

As per the notice, the following examinations for Classes 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 have been postponed by the board:

Board exams postponed by HPBOSE.

The notice further stated that revised dates of the above postponed examinations will be announced separately by the Board.

However, the board examinations will be conducted as scheduled in the remaining part of the state.

“If weather conditions improve and examination materials reach the affected regions, exams will be conducted after March 8, simultaneously with the remaining exams in the state. Revised dates for postponed exams in Pangi and Lahaul-Spiti will be announced accordingly,” news agency PTI quoted Board Secretary Vishal Sharma as saying.

Worth mentioning here, around 1.95 lakh students are set to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations this year in 2,300 exam centres.

(With inputs from PTI)