AP SSC Admit Cards 2025 released at bse.ap.gov.in, direct link to download Class 10 hall tickets here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 03, 2025 04:21 PM IST

AP SSC Admit Cards 2025 have been released at bse.ap.gov.in. Candidates can download the hall tickets via the direct link given below. 

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released admit cards for the AP SSC or Class 10 board examination results 2025 on Monday, March 3, 2025. Candidate appearing in the examination can download the hall tickets from the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. AP SSC Admit Card 2025 Live Updates

AP SSC Admit Cards 2025 is out at bse.ap.gov.in, The direct link to download Class 10 hall tickets is given here.
AP SSC Admit Cards 2025 is out at bse.ap.gov.in, The direct link to download Class 10 hall tickets is given here.

To download the AP SSC hall tickets, candidates need to enter details like Name of District, Name of School, Candidate's Name and Date of Birth in the space provided.

Direct link to download AP SSC Admit Card 2025

Notably, the AP SSC examination is set to be conducted from March 17 to 31, 2025. The examination will begin with First Language (Group A) and end with Social Studies. The exam will be conducted from 9:30 to 12:45 on most days. For some papers, the exam will end at 11:30 PM.

Candidates must note that it is mandatory to carry the admit card on each day of the examination as failing to do so will deny entry into the exam room/hall.

AP SSC Admit Card 2025: Here's how to download

To download the AP SSC or Class 10 admit card, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

  1. Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the AP SSC admit card 2025.
  3. Enter the credentials as asked and click on submit.
  4. Your AP SSC Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for future use.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 03, 2025
