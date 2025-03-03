Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JAC releases revised examination schedule for Class 8, 9; check new date sheet here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 03, 2025 12:40 PM IST

The JAC had previously postponed the Class 8 and 9 final examinations, 2025 due to ‘unavoidable reasons’. The new date sheet can be checked here.

The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC, has released a revised examination date sheet for Classes 8 and 9 on Monday, March 3, 2025. The date sheets can be checked on the official website of JAC at jacexamportal.in.

Check the revised schedule for JAC Class 8 and Class 9, 2025.
Check the revised schedule for JAC Class 8 and Class 9, 2025.

As per the revised schedule. examination for Class 8 exam will now be held on March 10, 2025, and Class 9 exam will be conducted on March 11 and March 12, 2025.

Both the examinations will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:45 AM to 1 PM, and the second shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

Also read: Upset over ‘inappropriate frisking’, girl student dies by ‘suicide’ in Odisha

It may be mentioned here that the JAC had previously postponed the Class 8 and 9 final examinations, 2025 due to ‘unavoidable reasons’. Earlier, the Class 8 final exam was scheduled for January 28 and the Class 9 final exam was scheduled for January 29 and 30.

Also read: West Bengal Police make arrangements for Class 12 students to help them reach exam centres in wake of SFI protest

Check the revised timetable here:

FOR CLASS 8

DATEFIRST SITTING (9:45 AM TO 1 PM)SECOND SITTING (2 PM TO 5:15 PM)
MARCH 10, 2025Hindi, English or an Additional LanguageMathematics, Science, and Social Science

FOR CLASS 9

DATEFIRST SITTING (9:45 AM TO 1 PM)SECOND SITTING (2 PM TO 5:15 PM)
MARCH 11, 2025PAPER I - Hindi A, Hindi B, and EnglishPAPER II - Mathematics and Science
MARCH 12, 2O25PAPER III - Social Science and Other Language (If any)XXXXXXX

Notably, as per the official notification, the admit card issued for Class 8 earlier can be used to appear in the examination. Whereas for Class 9, the admit cards can be downloaded from the ‘Exam form portal’ section of the Council's website jac.jharkhand.gov.in from March 5, 2025.

Also read: India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 21413 vacancies, no exam required

The entry of internal assessment marks will be carried out online on the same portal from March 18, 2025, to March 30, 2025.

To read the official notification, click here.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On