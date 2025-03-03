JAC releases revised examination schedule for Class 8, 9; check new date sheet here

The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC, has released a revised examination date sheet for Classes 8 and 9 on Monday, March 3, 2025. The date sheets can be checked on the official website of JAC at jacexamportal.in. Check the revised schedule for JAC Class 8 and Class 9, 2025.

As per the revised schedule. examination for Class 8 exam will now be held on March 10, 2025, and Class 9 exam will be conducted on March 11 and March 12, 2025.

Both the examinations will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:45 AM to 1 PM, and the second shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

Also read: Upset over ‘inappropriate frisking’, girl student dies by ‘suicide’ in Odisha

It may be mentioned here that the JAC had previously postponed the Class 8 and 9 final examinations, 2025 due to ‘unavoidable reasons’. Earlier, the Class 8 final exam was scheduled for January 28 and the Class 9 final exam was scheduled for January 29 and 30.

Also read: West Bengal Police make arrangements for Class 12 students to help them reach exam centres in wake of SFI protest

Check the revised timetable here:

FOR CLASS 8

DATE FIRST SITTING (9:45 AM TO 1 PM) SECOND SITTING (2 PM TO 5:15 PM) MARCH 10, 2025 Hindi, English or an Additional Language Mathematics, Science, and Social Science Prev Next

FOR CLASS 9

DATE FIRST SITTING (9:45 AM TO 1 PM) SECOND SITTING (2 PM TO 5:15 PM) MARCH 11, 2025 PAPER I - Hindi A, Hindi B, and English PAPER II - Mathematics and Science MARCH 12, 2O25 PAPER III - Social Science and Other Language (If any) XXXXXXX Prev Next

Notably, as per the official notification, the admit card issued for Class 8 earlier can be used to appear in the examination. Whereas for Class 9, the admit cards can be downloaded from the ‘Exam form portal’ section of the Council's website jac.jharkhand.gov.in from March 5, 2025.

Also read: India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 21413 vacancies, no exam required

The entry of internal assessment marks will be carried out online on the same portal from March 18, 2025, to March 30, 2025.

To read the official notification, click here.