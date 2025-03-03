India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 21413 vacancies, no exam required

India Post will close the online application window for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2025 today, March 3. Interested candidates can apply for it at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 21413 vacancies

This recruitment drive is for 21413 vacancies.

This recruitment process does not require candidates to appear for any examination. Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of a system-generated merit list.

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in Class 10 board examination.

The department will release the list of shortlisted applicants for engagement on the GDS Online Portal. After the result declaration, the shortlisted candidates will be informed of the results and dates of physical verification, etc.

India Post GDS 2025 vacancies are for Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak posts. Candidates can check the official notification for post-wise vacancy details.

India Post GDS 2025 registration: Direct link to official website

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Go to the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Open the Stage 1. Registration link. Complete the registration process to get your login credentials. Open the Stage 2. Application link. Login to your account. Fill out the application form, upload documents and pay the exam fee. Submit the form and take a printout of the application form's confirmation page.

Candidates need to pass the Secondary School Examination (Class 10) with passing marks in Mathematics and English to be eligible for India Post GDS recruitment. Other qualification requirements include the knowledge of computers, cycling and having adequate means of livelihood.

Candidates should be between 18 to 40 years of age.

The application fee is ₹100. Female, SC /ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants are exempted from payment of fee.

The registration process started on February 10, 2025. The correction window will open on March 6 and close on March 8, 2025.

Candidates can visit the official website for further updates.