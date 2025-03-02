Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India Post GDS registration 2025 ends tomorrow at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, apply via direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 02, 2025 05:03 PM IST

India Post GDS registration 2025 will end tomorrow at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates can apply via direct link here.

India Post will be closing the online application window for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) vacancies on Monday, March 3, 2025. Candidates who are willing to apply for Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks vacancies in different offices of the Department of Posts can submit their applications on the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post GDS registration 2025 will end on March 3, 2025 at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply via the direct link given here.
India Post GDS registration 2025 will end on March 3, 2025 at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply via the direct link given here.

Direct link to apply for India Post GDS recruitment 2025

To be eligible to apply, prospective candidates need to possess a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India.

Also read: Odisha govt to impart preparatory pilot training to 50 tribal students to make them ready for DGCA foundation syllabus

Additionally, the candidate should be between 18 to 40 years of age.

While the application fee is 100 for all categories, female candidates, SC /ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants are exempted from payment of fee.

Applicants, except exempted categories, can make payment of the fee through any of the online mode of payment using the link provided for payment. All recognized Credit/Debit cards and Net Banking facility/ UPI can be used for this purpose.

Also read: Assam Police SI Final Answer Key 2024 out, results next; here's how to download final key from slprbassam.in

Notably, candidates will be selected as per a merit list which will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.

The department will release the list of applicants shortlisted for engagement on the GDS Online Portal. Upon the results being declared, the shortlisted candidates will be informed of the results and dates of physical verification, etc.

Also read: NEET 2025 Registration: Things you must know before applying for the medical entrance test

Registration process commenced on February 10, 2025. The correction window will open on March 6 and will close on March 8, 2025.

Through this recruitment drive India Post aims to fill up 21413 vacancies.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On