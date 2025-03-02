India Post GDS registration 2025 ends tomorrow at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, apply via direct link here

India Post will be closing the online application window for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) vacancies on Monday, March 3, 2025. Candidates who are willing to apply for Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks vacancies in different offices of the Department of Posts can submit their applications on the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. India Post GDS registration 2025 will end on March 3, 2025 at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply via the direct link given here.

To be eligible to apply, prospective candidates need to possess a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India.

Additionally, the candidate should be between 18 to 40 years of age.

While the application fee is ₹100 for all categories, female candidates, SC /ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants are exempted from payment of fee.

Applicants, except exempted categories, can make payment of the fee through any of the online mode of payment using the link provided for payment. All recognized Credit/Debit cards and Net Banking facility/ UPI can be used for this purpose.

Notably, candidates will be selected as per a merit list which will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.

The department will release the list of applicants shortlisted for engagement on the GDS Online Portal. Upon the results being declared, the shortlisted candidates will be informed of the results and dates of physical verification, etc.

Registration process commenced on February 10, 2025. The correction window will open on March 6 and will close on March 8, 2025.

Through this recruitment drive India Post aims to fill up 21413 vacancies.