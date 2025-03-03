Menu Explore
UP Board Exam: Official booked for leaking Class 10 math paper on internal WhatsApp group

PTI |
Mar 03, 2025 09:03 AM IST

UP Board Exam Class 10 math paper leak : The incident occurred on the morning of the exam taking place at Chaudhary BL Inter College.

An examination centre in-charge has been booked for allegedly leaking the class 10 math paper of UP board on an official WhatsApp group.

The exam was underway on Saturday, when, at 9.37 AM, the centre administrator, Anju Yadav, sent the math paper to the official examination WhatsApp group, according to education department sources. ((Representational Photo/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The exam was underway on Saturday, when, at 9.37 AM, the centre administrator, Anju Yadav, sent the math paper to the official examination WhatsApp group, according to education department sources. ((Representational Photo/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident occurred on the morning of the exam taking place at Chaudhary BL Inter College.

The exam was underway on Saturday, when, at 9.37 AM, the centre administrator, Anju Yadav, sent the math paper to the official examination WhatsApp group, according to education department sources.

UP Board examinees struggle with anxiety, memory issues, says helpdesk

The group comprised 125 officials, including the Etah District Magistrate, District School Inspector (DIOS), Static Magistrate, Sector Magistrate, and the Center Superintendent.

Static Magistrate Brijesh Kumar said, "Upon discovering the issue, I sought a clarification from Anju Yadav and had the paper removed from the group. The matter was then reported to District School Inspector Dr Indrajit Singh."

Kumar filed a complaint at Jaithra Police Station on Saturday evening.

Day-3 of UP Board exams: 10 FIRs, 5 impersonators caught, 1.81L skip

"Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Anju Yadav under the relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Her mobile phone has been seized, and an investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the incident," he said.

