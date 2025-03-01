Day-3 of UP Board exams: 10 FIRs, 5 impersonators caught, 1.81L skip

The third day of the UP Board exams witnessed strict action against unfair practices, with 10 FIRs lodged, including five against individuals caught impersonating registered candidates. Meanwhile, over 1.81 lakh students were absent across both shifts of the High School and Intermediate exams. Examinees coming out of an centre at Colonelganj Inter College, Prayagraj after Mathematics exam of High School in first shift on Saturday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT Photo)

On Saturday, High School students appeared for the mathematics exam in the first shift, while Intermediate students took their vocational course exams. In the second shift, High School students had exams in automobile and commerce, whereas Intermediate students appeared for civics. The exams were conducted across 8,140 centres.

Of the 24,54,536 students registered for these exams, 18,52,425 took the first shift, and 4,20,436 appeared in the second. However, 1,81,675 students remained absent, with 1,54,755 missing the first shift and 26,920 absent in the second.

During a surprise inspection at RK Yaduvanshi Inter College in Prayagraj, a suspected individual with a laptop was found near the examination centre. To ensure fair conduct, the Board replaced the existing centre superintendent, external superintendent, and static magistrate. An FIR was filed against three unidentified individuals at Nawabganj police station.

The Board reported a total of 10 FIRs on Saturday, five of which were against fake examinees. With these, the total number of FIRs filed so far against unfair practices in the ongoing exams has reached 24.