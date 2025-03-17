AFCAT Results 2025 declared at afcat.cdac.in, direct link to check here

Indian Air Force has declared AFCAT Results 2025 on Monday, March 17, 2025. Candidates appeared for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT-01/2025) can check and download their results on the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in. AFCAT results 2025 live updates AFCAT Results 2025 are declared at afcat.cdac.in. Candidates can check via direct link given here.

To check the AFCAT Results 2025, candidates will need to enter email id and password in the space provided.

The AFCAT 2025 examination was conducted on February 22 and 23, 2025 in two shifts on both days- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The examination consisted of 100 questions and maximum marks was 300. The subjects included in the exam were - General Awareness, Verbal, Ability in English, Numerical, Ability and Reasoning and and Military Aptitude Test.

The exam was conducted for 2 hours.

AFCAT Result 2025: How to download

To download the results, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.

2. Click on AFCAT Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details and submit.

4. Your AFCAT 2025 results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.