Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AFCAT Results 2025 declared at afcat.cdac.in, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 17, 2025 01:28 PM IST

AFCAT Results 2025 have been declared at afcat.cdac.in. Check via direct link given below. 

Indian Air Force has declared AFCAT Results 2025 on Monday, March 17, 2025. Candidates appeared for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT-01/2025) can check and download their results on the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in. AFCAT results 2025 live updates

AFCAT Results 2025 are declared at afcat.cdac.in. Candidates can check via direct link given here.
AFCAT Results 2025 are declared at afcat.cdac.in. Candidates can check via direct link given here.

To check the AFCAT Results 2025, candidates will need to enter email id and password in the space provided.

Direct link to check AFCAT Results 2025

The AFCAT 2025 examination was conducted on February 22 and 23, 2025 in two shifts on both days- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The examination consisted of 100 questions and maximum marks was 300. The subjects included in the exam were - General Awareness, Verbal, Ability in English, Numerical, Ability and Reasoning and and Military Aptitude Test.

The exam was conducted for 2 hours.

AFCAT Result 2025: How to download

To download the results, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.

2. Click on AFCAT Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details and submit.

4. Your AFCAT 2025 results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On