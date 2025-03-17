AFCAT Result 2025 Live: IAF AFCAT 01/2025 reults out at afcat.cdac.in, direct link
AFCAT Result 2025 Live: The Indian Air Force (IAF) announced the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2025) result today, March 17. Candidates can check the AFCAT result 2025 on the official website, afcat.cdac.in. The direct link is given below. Direct link The AFCAT 2025 examination was held on February 22 and 23, 2025. The exam duration was two hours and consisted of 100 questions, with a total score of 300.
Questions in AFCAT were asked from the following subjects or topics:
General Awareness
Ability in English
Verbal
Military Aptitude Test
Numerical Ability and Reasoning.
How to check IAF AFCAT result 2025?
- Go to afcat.cdac.in
- Open the AFCAT 01/2025 result link
- Enter your login details
- Submit and download the result.
Check live updates on AFCAT result 2025 below:
AFCAT Result 2025 Live: Vacancy details
- Flying
Men: 21
Women: 9
- Ground Duty (Technical)
Men AE(L): 95
Men AE(M): 53
Women AE(L): 27
Women AE(M): 14
- Ground Duty (Non-technical)
Men Weapon Systems (WS) Branch:14
Men Admin: 42
Men Lgs: 13
Men Accts: 11
Men Edn: 7
Men Met: 7
Women Weapon Systems (WS) Branch: 3
Women Admin: 11
Women Lgs:3
Women Accts: 2
Women Edn: 2
Women Met: 2
AFCAT Result 2025 Live: Questions were asked from these topics
AFCAT 01/2025, the entrance examination for IAF, was held on February 22 and 23, 2025. The exam duration was two hours and consisted of 100 questions, with a total score of 300.
Link to check answer key
Here is the direct link to check the AFCAT answer key
Login details required to check the result
Candidates need to use the following login details to check the AFCAT result online-
- Email ID
- Password
Direct link to check results
Here is the direct link to check the Air Force Common Entrance Test results.
AFCAT 01/2025 results announced
The Indian Air Force has announced AFCAT 01/2025 results on the official website, afcat.cdac.in.