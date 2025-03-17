Live

AFCAT Result 2025 Live: Candidates can check the AFCAT result 2025 on the official website, afcat.cdac.in. The direct link is given below.

AFCAT Result 2025 Live: The Indian Air Force (IAF) announced the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2025) result today, March 17. Candidates can check the AFCAT result 2025 on the official website, afcat.cdac.in. The direct link is given below. Direct link The AFCAT 2025 examination was held on February 22 and 23, 2025. The exam duration was two hours and consisted of 100 questions, with a total score of 300....Read More

Questions in AFCAT were asked from the following subjects or topics: General Awareness Ability in English Verbal Military Aptitude Test Numerical Ability and Reasoning. How to check IAF AFCAT result 2025? Go to afcat.cdac.in Open the AFCAT 01/2025 result link Enter your login details Submit and download the result. Check live updates on AFCAT result 2025 below: