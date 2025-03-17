Edit Profile
    Live

    AFCAT Result 2025 Live: IAF AFCAT 01/2025 reults out at afcat.cdac.in, direct link

    By HT Education Desk
    Mar 17, 2025 2:05 PM IST
    AFCAT Result 2025 Live: Candidates can check the AFCAT result 2025 on the official website, afcat.cdac.in. The direct link is given below.
    AFCAT Result 2025 Live: Air Force 01/2025 entrance test results announced, direct link
    AFCAT Result 2025 Live: Air Force 01/2025 entrance test results announced, direct link

    AFCAT Result 2025 Live: The Indian Air Force (IAF) announced the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2025) result today, March 17. Candidates can check the AFCAT result 2025 on the official website, afcat.cdac.in. The direct link is given below. Direct link The AFCAT 2025 examination was held on February 22 and 23, 2025. The exam duration was two hours and consisted of 100 questions, with a total score of 300.

    Questions in AFCAT were asked from the following subjects or topics:

    General Awareness

    Ability in English

    Verbal

    Military Aptitude Test

    Numerical Ability and Reasoning.

    How to check IAF AFCAT result 2025?

    1. Go to afcat.cdac.in
    2. Open the AFCAT 01/2025 result link
    3. Enter your login details
    4. Submit and download the result.

    Check live updates on AFCAT result 2025 below:

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 17, 2025 2:05 PM IST

    AFCAT Result 2025 Live: Vacancy details

    • Flying

    Men: 21

    Women: 9

    • Ground Duty (Technical)

    Men AE(L): 95

    Men AE(M): 53

    Women AE(L): 27

    Women AE(M): 14

    • Ground Duty (Non-technical)

    Men Weapon Systems (WS) Branch:14

    Men Admin: 42

    Men Lgs: 13

    Men Accts: 11

    Men Edn: 7

    Men Met: 7

    Women Weapon Systems (WS) Branch: 3

    Women Admin: 11

    Women Lgs:3

    Women Accts: 2

    Women Edn: 2

    Women Met: 2

    Mar 17, 2025 1:53 PM IST

    AFCAT Result 2025 Live: Questions were asked from these topics

    Mar 17, 2025 1:44 PM IST

    AFCAT Result 2025 Live: When was the exam conducted?

    AFCAT Result 2025 Live: AFCAT 01/2025, the entrance examination for IAF, was held on February 22 and 23, 2025. The exam duration was two hours and consisted of 100 questions, with a total score of 300.

    Mar 17, 2025 1:43 PM IST

    AFCAT Result 2025 Live: Link to check answer key

    Here is the direct link to check the AFCAT answer key

    Mar 17, 2025 1:31 PM IST

    AFCAT Result 2025 Live: Login details required to check the result

    AFCAT Result 2025 Live: Candidates need to use the following login details to check the AFCAT result online-

    1. Email ID
    2. Password
    Mar 17, 2025 1:30 PM IST

    AFCAT Result 2025 Live: Direct link to check results

    AFCAT Result 2025 Live: Here is the direct link to check the Air Force Common Entrance Test results.

    Mar 17, 2025 1:28 PM IST

    AFCAT Result 2025 Live: AFCAT 01/2025 results announced

    AFCAT Result 2025 Live: The Indian Air Force has announced AFCAT 01/2025 results on the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

