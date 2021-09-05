Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET PG 2021 admit card to be released on September 6, check steps to download

NEET PG 2021 admit card will be released on September 6, the national board of examinations (NBE) has said. The NEET PG 2021 admit card will be available on the official website, natboard.edu.in.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 05:15 PM IST
NEET PG 2021 admit card to be released on September 6, check steps to download (HT file)

NEET PG 2021 admit card will be released on September 6, the national board of examinations (NBE) has said. It has also informed NEET PG 2021 applicants that admit cards issued earlier for examination on April 18, 2021 shall be treated as “null & void”.

The NEET PG 2021 admit card will be available on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2021 admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website natboard.edu.in
  • Click on the NEET PG 2021 admit card link
  • Enter registration details
  • Submit the details
  • Download the admit card
  • Take the printout of the admit card

On the exam day, candidates will be provided with a protective face shield, face mask and sanitizer sachets individually at test centres. NBEMS shall encourage to follow the COVID appropriate behaviour at all times during the conduct of the test, the Board has said.

The NEET PG 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on April 18, but was later postponed to September 11.

The entrance exam for undergraduate medical courses, the NEET UG 2021, will be held on September 12. The admit card of all candidates who have registered for the exam will be released on September 9.

