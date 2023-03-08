NEET PG 2023 Answer Key: How, where to check provisional answer keys

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will release NEET PG 2023 answer key this month. Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post graduate courses can download the answer key through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

The result has per the schedule will be released on March 31, 2023. The examination was conducted on March 5, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. Candidates can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

NEET PG 2023 Answer Key: How, where to check

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG 2023 Answer Key link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Soon after the answer key is released, the objection window will also open. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by paying a processing amount. The final answer key will be released by the Board along with the results. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBEMS.

