NEET PG 2023: Edit window opens at natboard.edu.in, make changes till February 20

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has opened the NEET PG 2023 edit window on February 18, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes can do through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

As per the official notice, the edit and selective final window has been opened to make changes in incorrect images. The decision to open the edit window was taken after it was noted that some candidates have still not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions.

The last date to rectify the incorrect images in their applications can be done till February 20, 2023. Incorrect images can be edited any number of times before the closure of the selective and final edit window. To make changes, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

NEET PG 2023: How to make changes in images

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG edit notice available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the link.

Click on the link and login.

Make changes in the image and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

