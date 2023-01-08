NEET PG 2023: FORDA says over 50% interns ineligible due to internship deadline

A few hours after National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released the information bulletin for NEET PG 2023, many doctors have complained about the internship completion cut-off date.

Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) led these protests, claiming the March 31 deadline will make half of the interns ineligible to take the postgraduate medical entrance test.

“NEETPG bulletin drops bombshell: internship completion date set for March,31 ‘23. >50% of interns ineligible, their career at stake. States altogether are’nt eligible. Will lead to demands of postponement and last minute chaos. Urgent resolution needed,” it said.

The doctors' body has also written to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, requesting postponement of this cut-off date, saying interns in states like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan will be disqualified from appearing in the exam, as they will complete their internships after the cut-off date.

“This unexpected implementation has the potential to engender a plethora of mental agony and unrest amongst the students, who are already discomposed and frazzled by the already significant delays and challenges afflicting medical education in India,” FORDA said in the letter.

“We implore you to consider the gravity of this situation and take swift action to correct the errors in the NEET PG bulletin. Appropriate postponement of the date for eligibility is a plausible solution and should be considered with utmost fervour….” it added.

