NEET PG 2023 Postponement Plea: 5 takeaways from last Supreme Court hearing

NEET PG 2023 Postponement Plea: The Supreme Court of India on Friday posted the NEET PG postponement plea for further hearing till Monday. Petitioners have requested the top court's direction to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE) to defer the postgraduate medical entrance exam with the argument that eligibility criteria been modified twice. Though the new cut-off date for completing internship has been extended, it has left them with no time to prepare as the exam will take place on March 5. They have also submitted that counselling of NEET PG can only begin after August 11, which is the cut-off date for internship completion.

Here are top five points from the last Supreme Court hearing of the NEET PG 2023 postponement case, as reported by PTI:

National Board of Examinations (NBE), which conducts the NEET PG exam, told the Supreme Court bench of justices S R Bhat and Dipankar Datta that over 2 lakh candidates have registered for NEET PG 2023 and if the exam is postponed, no alternative date may be available in the near future. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati informed that all preparations to hold the exam as per schedule have been made. The petitioners said NEET PG counselling can happen only after August 11 and if the exam is held on March 5, it means there will be gap of over five months. "When you go for the counselling, you need to carry the internship certificate. The date has been extended to August 11. The counselling can happen only after August 11," senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioners, told the bench. He said students are undergoing internship for 12 hours a day and there is no time for them to prepare for the exam. NBE told the court that around 2.09 lakh candidates have registered for NEET PG 2023. When the top court wanted to know how many candidates would be affected by it, the petitioners told that though only 13 of them have approached, the issue raised by them affects nearly 45,000 candidates. "Those who have been preparing for months together, they have to be told to wait," the bench observed, adding, "For those who are eligible and are waiting, it is torture for them". The bench did not pass an order. "We want an answer. What is the solution for this," the bench told the ASG, adding, "We are not indicating that it will be postponed." The bench further said, “We are not passing any order either way. We are keeping it open.”

