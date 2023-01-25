Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET PG 2023: Registration ends on January 27, apply at natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2023: Registration ends on January 27, apply at natboard.edu.in

competitive exams
Published on Jan 25, 2023 01:49 PM IST

NEET PG 2023 registration ends on January 27, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2023: Registration ends on January 27, apply at natboard.edu.in(HT File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBE will close the registration process for NEET PG 2023 on January 27, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post graduate courses can do it through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

The edit window will open on January 30 and will close on February 3, 2023. Final and Selective Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images will open on February 14 and will close on February 17, 2023. The admit card will be available on February 27, 2023 and the examination will be conducted on March 5, 2023.

Direct link to apply for NEET PG 2023

NEET PG 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.
  • Click on NEET PG 2023 application link available under the Examination tab.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fees is 4250/- for General, OBC and EWS category and 3250/- for SC, ST and PWD category. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of NBE NEET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
neet pg education
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP