Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
NEET PG 2024 registration ends today at natboard.edu.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 06, 2024 02:19 PM IST

NEET PG 2024 registration will end today, May 6, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will end the NEET PG 2024 registration process on May 6, 2024. The link to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate (NEET- PG) 2024 will be deactivated at 11.55 pm today. Candidates can find the direct link through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

The pre-final edit window will open on May 28 and will close on June 3, 2024. The final edit window will open on June 7 and will close on June 10, 2024.

Direct link to apply for NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024: How to register

All those candidates who want to apply for the entrance test can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in.
  • Click on NEET PG 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS category will have to pay 3500/- as examination fee. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PWD category, will have to pay 2500/-. The prescribed exam fee should be remitted through payment gateway provided using a Credit Card or a Debit Card issued by banks in India or other modes as may be made available and have been provided on the web page. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET PG 2024 registration ends today at natboard.edu.in, direct link here
