Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET PG Result 2022: Score card releasing today, here’s how to download
competitive exams

NEET PG Result 2022: Score card releasing today, here’s how to download

NEET PG Result 2022 scorecard will be releasing today, June 8, 2022. Candidates can check how to download through the steps given below. 
NEET PG Result 2022: Score card releasing today, here’s how to download
Published on Jun 08, 2022 04:55 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi will release NEET PG Result 2022 score card on June 8, 2022. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test score card will be available to candidates on the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in. 

The notice released by the Board reads, “Individual score card of the candidates who appeared NEET-PG 2022 can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in on/after June 8, 2022.” 

The result for NEET PG was declared on June 1, 2022. This year, the cut-off score for General and EWS categories was 275 marks (out of 800) and was 260 for unreserved PWD candidates. For reserved categories, the cut-off score was 245. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the score card through these simple steps given below. 

NEET PG Result 2022: How to download score card 

  • Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.
  • Click on NEET PG score card link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your score card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the score card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet pg education
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP