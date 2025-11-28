The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will open the NEET SS Exam 2025 edit window on November 28, 2025. Candidates who want to make corrections in the application form can find the direct link through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NEET SS Exam 2025: Edit window opens today at natboard.edu.in, here's how to make corrections (Pexels/Representational Image)

The edit window will close on November 30, 2025. The selective edit window to rectify deficient/ incorrect images will open on December 12 and will close on December 14, 2025. Any information/documents can be edited except Name, Nationality, Email, Mobile number and Test City.

The exam city details will be available to candidates on December 12, 2025. The NEET SS exam admit card will be issued on December 22, 2025.

The examination will be held on December 26 and 27, 2025. NEET-SS 2025 shall be conducted as a computer based examination. The different groups shall be examined in the morning or afternoon shifts. 2025 will be divided into three-time bound sections, namely Section A, B & C. Each section will have 50 questions and 50 minutes of time allotted for the section.

NEET SS Exam 2025: How to edit application form To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on NEET SS Exam 2025 edit window link available on the home page.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Your application is displayed.

5. Make corrections in the application form.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.