NEET UG 2022 registration ends today, apply on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2022 Registration: The application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2022 will be closed on Sunday, May 15. Those who are yet to register for the exam can visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Previously, the application deadline was May 6 which was extended.

The undergraduate medical entrance examination will be held on July 17 in pen and paper mode in 13 languages.

Direct link to apply for NEET UG

The application fee of NEET UG 2022 is ₹1,600 for general and ₹1,500 for general-EWS, OBC-NCL category candidates.

For SC, ST, PwBD and third gender candidates, the fee is ₹900.

How to apply for NEET UG 2022

Go to the official website of NEET UG, neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the registration link.

Register and get login credentials.

Login and fill the application form.

Upload all the required documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form.

NEET is held once every year for admission to undergraduate medical and allied courses such as MBBS, BDS, AYUSH degrees, BSc Nursing, BSc Life Sciences, and Veterinary courses.

