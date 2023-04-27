NEET 2023: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 is scheduled for May 7, 2023. National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the exam in pen and paper mode in a single shift across the country and abroad.

NEET UG 2023: Here's what to do after downloading admit card, exam city slip

With the exam day approaching, NTA is expected to issue admit cards and exam city information slips of NEET 2023 soon.

The exam city slip will be issued first, which will be followed by admit cards.

On the exam city slips, only the name of the city of examination will be mentioned. This document can not be used as admit card.

As per past trends, NTA is likely to release NEET admit cards a few days ahead of the exam. Candidates have to download it from neet.nta.nic.in using application number and date of birth.

After downloading the admit card, they should read all instructions carefully, including the dress code for NEET, items allowed in the exam hall, etc.

On the exam day, they have to bring a printed copy of the admit card along with photograph and other asked documents. Photos should be same as the one uploaded while filling the application form.

NEET 2023 admit card may also contain a self declaration form. Instructions on how to fill it will be given by NTA.

When the exam is over, all candidates must drop their admit cards and pages used for rough work on the box provided for the purpose. Failing to do this could result in disqualification from the exam. In case of any doubts, they can approach invigilators present in the exam venue.

