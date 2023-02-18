NEET UG Registration LIVE: Latest updates on NTA NEET registration dates
NEET UG 2023 Registration Live Updates: NTA NEET registration will begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in. Check latest updates on exam date, registration details and other information below.
NEET UG 2023 Registration Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will start the NEET UG Registration likely soon. The NTA NEET registration dates will be announced by the Agency and the application forms will be available to candidates on the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
The NTA NEET examination will be conducted on May 7, 2023 at various exam centres across the country.
The information bulletin will comprise of application fees, admit card details and other information. NEET UG is conducted e for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS Courses as per the relevant norms/guidelines/regulations notified by the concerned Regulatory Bodies. Latest updates on eligibility, selection process, important dates given below.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 18 Feb 2023 02:41 PM
NEET preparation: Tips to be available after registration
NEET preparation tips will be available after registration is over. The written examination will be conducted on May 7, 2023.
-
Sat, 18 Feb 2023 02:36 PM
NTA NEET eligibility: About upper age limit
Last year, the upper age limit was removed from NEET UG. Now, a candidate who is 17 years old or above can take the exam.
-
Sat, 18 Feb 2023 02:21 PM
NTA NEET syllabus: To be available in information bulletin
NTA NEET syllabus will be available to candidates in the information bulletin. The information bulletin will be available on the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
-
Sat, 18 Feb 2023 02:17 PM
NEET 2023: How to apply
Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on NEET UG 2023 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and fill in the application form.
Make the payment of application fees.
Once done, click on submit.
Your application has been submitted.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Sat, 18 Feb 2023 02:11 PM
NEET 2023 date sheet: Exam on May 7
NEET 2023 date sheet was announced way back. The NEET UG examination will be conducted on May 7, 2023 at various exam centres across the country.
-
Sat, 18 Feb 2023 02:04 PM
NEET 2023 registration: Likely soon
NEET 2023 registration dates will be announced likely soon. The registration will be conducted on the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.