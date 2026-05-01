The National Testing Agency (NTA has issued a dress code to be followed at the NEET UG 2026 exam. Candidates who will appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can check the exam-day dress code guidelines on the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2026: NTA issues dress code guidelines for NEET UG exam, check instructions here(Unsplash)

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The NEET UG examination will be held on May 3, 2026. The examination will be held in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam duration is 180 minutes. The exam will comprise of 180 questions of 720 marks. The exam will consist of 45 questions from Physics and Chemistry and 90 questions from Biology (Botany and Zoology).

NEET UG 2026: Check dress code to be followed

Candidates who will appear for the exam can check the dress code guidelines here.

1. Candidates are allowed to carry transparent water bottles.

2. Candidates are allowed to wear articles or objects of faith, subject to reporting at the centre well in advance to enable frisking.

3. Appearing candidates are allowed to wear light clothing. Full sleeves or woollens if they fee the need for it can be worn, subject to reporting to the centre well in advance to enable frisking.

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{{^usCountry}} 4. Slippers and low heels are the preferred footwear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Slippers and low heels are the preferred footwear. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The NEET UG admit card has been released and can be downloaded by candidates from the official website. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NEET UG admit card has been released and can be downloaded by candidates from the official website. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Appearing candidates will have to undergo mandatory biometric process before entry to exam room. If the biometric verification of a candidate cannot be completed due to device hardware failure/poor quality of biometric data/connectivity failure with UIDAI/physical inability to provide biometric data, the candidate will still be permitted to enter the examination room. However, they must submit a written undertaking. The format for this undertaking will be provided at the examination centre. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Appearing candidates will have to undergo mandatory biometric process before entry to exam room. If the biometric verification of a candidate cannot be completed due to device hardware failure/poor quality of biometric data/connectivity failure with UIDAI/physical inability to provide biometric data, the candidate will still be permitted to enter the examination room. However, they must submit a written undertaking. The format for this undertaking will be provided at the examination centre. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET. {{/usCountry}}

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