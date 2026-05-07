The National Testing Agency (NTA has released the NEET UG Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can find the direct link on the official NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Answer Key 2026 released at neet.nta.nic.in, direct link to download here

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The provisional answer keys for the question paper (all series) are uploaded on the website. Candidates can challenge the provisional answer keys after the scanned OMR answer sheets are uploaded on the website. Applicants will be given an opportunity to submit a representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per question challenged.

As per the official notice, the schedule for uploading the OMR sheet and the challenge round will be notified separately.

Direct link to download NEET UG Answer Key 2026

NEET UG Answer Key 2026: How to download

To download the provisional key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on NEET UG Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on NEET UG Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Check the answer key and download it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Check the answer key and download it. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The NEET UG examination was held across the country and abroad on May 3, 2026. The exam was held from 2 pm to 5 pm in pen and paper mode. The examination was conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, at over 5,432 centres, for approximately 22.79 lakh registered candidates. The exam comprised of 180 questions of 720 marks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NEET UG examination was held across the country and abroad on May 3, 2026. The exam was held from 2 pm to 5 pm in pen and paper mode. The examination was conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, at over 5,432 centres, for approximately 22.79 lakh registered candidates. The exam comprised of 180 questions of 720 marks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2026, Candidates can also contact 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email: neetug2026@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET.

Official Notice Here

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Education Desk ...Read More For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.



Our Coverage Areas



1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.

2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.

3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.

4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.

5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.

6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.



Meet the Team



1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor

A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.



2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer

With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.



3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer

Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.



4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer

A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.



At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON