NID DAT 2023 Prelims admit card out on admissions.nid.edu, link here

NID DAT 2023 Admit Card: National Institute of Design (NID) has issued admit cards for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 Preliminary examination.

Candidates who have applied for the entrance test can now visit admissions.nid.edu and download their admit cards. The direct link is given below.

Direct link to download NID DAT admit card 2023

NID will hold DAT 2023 preliminary exam on Saturday, January 8, 2023. Candidates can download their admit cards using email address and date of birth. Follow these steps:

How to download NID DAT 2023 Prelims admit card

Go to the exam website, admissions.nid.edu.

Under the ‘Important Updates’ tab, open the link 'Download Admit Card for DAT Prelims 2023-24'

Enter the asked credentials and login.

Download the admit card and take printout for the exam day.

NID DAT is conducted for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Master of Design (MDes) courses offered at NID campuses across the country. For more information, visit the official website.