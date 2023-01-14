Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIFT 2023 admit card releasing on Jan 15 at niftadmissions.in, how to download

Published on Jan 14, 2023 02:29 PM IST

NIFT 2023 admit cards will be released on January 15 at niftadmissions.in.

ByHT Education Desk

The National Institute of Fashion Technology will release the admit card for NIFT UG/PG PROGRAMME and for NLEA (UG) B.Des. and B.F Tech tomorrow January 15. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website of NIFT at niftadmissions.in.

The NIFT 2023 entrance examination for NIFT UG/PG PROGRAMME and for NLEA (UG) B.Des. and B.F Tech will be held on February 5, 2023. The NIFT 2023 final result will be announced in May 2023.

NIFT 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at niftadmissions.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Your NIFT 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take printouts for future reference.

