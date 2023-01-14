NIFT 2023 admit card releasing on Jan 15 at niftadmissions.in, how to download

The National Institute of Fashion Technology will release the admit card for NIFT UG/PG PROGRAMME and for NLEA (UG) B.Des. and B.F Tech tomorrow January 15. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website of NIFT at niftadmissions.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NIFT 2023 entrance examination for NIFT UG/PG PROGRAMME and for NLEA (UG) B.Des. and B.F Tech will be held on February 5, 2023. The NIFT 2023 final result will be announced in May 2023.

NIFT 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at niftadmissions.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Your NIFT 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take printouts for future reference.