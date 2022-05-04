NIMCET 2022: Registration date extended till May 9, notice here

National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur has extended registration date for NIMCET 2022 till May 9, 2022. The registration date was May 4, which has been extended till May 9, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for NIT MCA Common Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of NIMCET on nimcet.in.

The admit card will be available on June 6 and can be downloaded till June 19, 2022. The examination will be conducted on June 20, 2022. The result will be declared on July 5, 2022. Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to register here&nbsp;</strong>

NIMCET 2022: How to register

Visit the official site of NIMCET on nimcet.in.

Click on NIMCET 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates have to pay the non-refundable Application Processing Fee (Rs. 2,500/- for OPEN/OPEN-EWS/OBC Category and Rs. 1,250/-for SC/ST/PwD Category) only through the provisions made in the NIMCET-2022 website before the final submission of the online application form.

