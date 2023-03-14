Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIOS Practical exam 2022 hall ticket released for class 10th and 12th, get link

Published on Mar 14, 2023 05:26 PM IST

NIOS released the admit cards for class 10th and 12th Hall Ticket for Practical Examination.

NIOS Practical exam 2022 hall ticket released for class 10th and 12th
ByHT Education Desk

The National Institute of Open Schooling, NIOS has released the admit cards for class 10th and 12th Hall Ticket for Practical Examination. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in. Candidates can download the hall ticket through their Enrollment Number.

The secondary and senior secondary practical examinations will be conducted from March 16.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

NIOS Practical exam 2022: Know how to download the hall ticket

Visit the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the examination tab

Next, click on the admit card link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your log in details

Download the admit card and take print out for future reference.

Topics
nios
