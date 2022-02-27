NIT Warangal recruitment: Applications are invited for various faculty position

NIT Warangal has invited applications for various faculty positions. The application process is underway and the last date to submit the application form is March 17. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NIT Warangal at nitw.ac.in.

NIT Warangal recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 99 vacancies out of which 29 positions are for the post of professor, 50 positions are for the post of associate professor, 12 vacancies are for the post of assistant professor Grade-I and 8 vacancies are for the post of assistant professor Grade-II.

NIT Warangal recruitment application fee: Candidates from the general, OBC and EWS category have to pay ₹1000 as application fee. The application fee is ₹500 for SC/ST/PWD category candidates.

NIT Warangal recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of NIT Warangal at nitw.ac.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, ‘ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT OF FACULTY Advt.No.Admin. 01/2022’

Register yourself

Pay the application fee

Fill the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.