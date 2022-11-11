NMMS 2022 Admit Card released on bseh.org.in, get link here

Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH has released the admit card for National Means and Merit Scholarship Examination (NMMS) 2022. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at bseh.org.in. Candidates can download the NMMS 2022 admit card using their students names, mobile number, and Aadhar card. NMMS 2022 Exam will be held on November 20, 2022.

NMMS 2022 Admit Card : How to download

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in or scertharyana.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for NMMS 2022 Admit Card

Enter your name, mother's name or Aadhar Card number

NMMS Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

National Means and Merit Scholarship Examination is being run by the Education Department, New Delhi, whose objective is to select the talented poor children studying in government / aided schools and make them educational. Under this scheme, examination is conducted to select 2337 eligible students from all over the state. Scholarship Rs.1000 per month for class IX, X, XI and XII.