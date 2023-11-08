No GCET in Goa next year, Engineering admission through JEE Main 2024; Pharmacy through JEE & NEET

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Goa has announced that in the 2024-25 academic year, admission to Engineering degree courses in the state will be done through the national-level test Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. In previous years, DTE conducted the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET or Goa CET) for admission to professional degree courses such as BTech and BPharm. No GCET in Goa next year, Engineering admission through JEE Main, both JEE, NEET for Pharmacy (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

For Pharmacy admissions, DTE will consider scores of Physics and Chemistry in both JEE Main 2024 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2024.

This means that Goa students seeking BTech admission must appear and qualify in the JEE Main 2024 while Pharmacy aspirants have the option to take either JEE Mains or NEET 2024, or both.

JEE Main 2024 will be held as a computer based test in two sessions – January to February and in April. Registrations for the first session is underway on jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Candidates have the option to take one or both sessions of the exam. If a candidate appears in both, the best out of the two scores is considered for ranking.

NEET will be held on May 5 in pen and paper mode. The registration process has not started yet.

Here is the official notification by DTE Goa: