close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / No GCET in Goa next year, Engineering admission through JEE Main 2024; Pharmacy through JEE & NEET

No GCET in Goa next year, Engineering admission through JEE Main 2024; Pharmacy through JEE & NEET

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 08, 2023 09:40 AM IST

Not GCET, Engineering admission in Goa through JEE Main 2024 only. Both JEE and NEET will be considered for Pharmacy courses.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Goa has announced that in the 2024-25 academic year, admission to Engineering degree courses in the state will be done through the national-level test Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. In previous years, DTE conducted the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET or Goa CET) for admission to professional degree courses such as BTech and BPharm.

No GCET in Goa next year, Engineering admission through JEE Main, both JEE, NEET for Pharmacy (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
No GCET in Goa next year, Engineering admission through JEE Main, both JEE, NEET for Pharmacy (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

For Pharmacy admissions, DTE will consider scores of Physics and Chemistry in both JEE Main 2024 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2024.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

This means that Goa students seeking BTech admission must appear and qualify in the JEE Main 2024 while Pharmacy aspirants have the option to take either JEE Mains or NEET 2024, or both.

JEE Main 2024 will be held as a computer based test in two sessions – January to February and in April. Registrations for the first session is underway on jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Candidates have the option to take one or both sessions of the exam. If a candidate appears in both, the best out of the two scores is considered for ranking.

NEET will be held on May 5 in pen and paper mode. The registration process has not started yet.

Here is the official notification by DTE Goa:

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out