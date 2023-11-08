NTA PhD answer key 2023 for DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU entrance test out on phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in, link here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released provisional answer keys of the PhD entrance test 2023. Candidates who have applied for the admission test of University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) can go to entrance.samarth.ac.in and check it.

NTA PhD answer key 2023 of DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU entrance test released on phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in, link here

Along with DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU Phd entrance test answer keys, NTA has also uploaded question papers and recorded responses of candidates. All these information can be downloaded from the website mentioned above.

Candidates who are not satisfied with answers provided in the provisional key can challenge it on payment of a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. This facility will be available till November 10, up to 11 pm.

Candidates must raise their objections online through the link given on the website as NTA will not accept any other medium.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the experts after the challenge will be final,” the NTA notice reads.

For further clarification related to the NTA PhD entrance test for DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU 2023, candidates can contact 011- 40759000 or email at phd@nta.ac.in.

The exam was conducted by NTA on 26, 27, 30, 31 October 2023 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at centres across the country.