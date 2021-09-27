Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NTA releases admit card of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University entrance test

The NTA has released the admit cards for the papers scheduled on the first day of the BBAU entrance test. “The Admit cards of candidates appearing in Test papers on 29, 30 September and 01, 03 & 04 October will be hosted shortly,” it has said.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 09:32 AM IST
The national testing agency (NTA) has released the admit card of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University entrance test which is scheduled to be held on September 28. The NTA has released the admit cards for the papers scheduled on the first day of the BBAU entrance test. “The Admit cards of candidates appearing in Test papers on 29, 30 September and 01, 03 & 04 October will be hosted shortly,” it has said.

“The Admit Cards may be downloaded from the said website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth and read the instructions therein carefully. Candidates are advised to check carefully the code of the Test Paper opted for, address/location of the examination centre and the date and shift/s of the Test Paper in which they are required to appear,” the NTA has said candidates.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained on the Admit Card, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at bbauet@nta.ac.in,” the NTA has informed candidates.

The Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) Entrance Test – 2021 is held for admission to the Under-Graduate (UG) and PostGraduate (PG) Programmes. The exam is held in computer-based mode.

