NTPC recruitment 2022: Apply for 60 executive vacancies, link here

NTPC Limited has invited application for 60 executive posts. The application process is underway and the last ate for the submission of application form is July 29. Interested candidates can apply online at careers.ntpc.co.in.

NTPC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 60 vacancies of executives.

NTPC recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates belonging General/EWS/ OBC category are required to pay ₹300 as application fee. The application fee is exempted for SC/ST/PwD/XSM category and female candidates.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website of NTPC at careers.ntpc.co.in

On the homepage, click on Jobs

Next, check the advertisement

Click on the apply link and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit and take print out for future reference.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification given below:

