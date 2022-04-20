Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nursing admission through NEET, 5 new paramedical courses: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

An action plan should be prepared to add five new paramedical courses – OT Technician, Radiotherapy Technician, Dialysis Technician, Anesthesia Technician and MRI Technician, the chief minister said. 
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 02:21 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 19 directed to conduct admission to GNM and BSc Nursing courses through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), while reviewing the action plan of the medical and health departments with his cabinet.

Skill labs should be set-up in all medical colleges of the state, Adityanath said.

The chief minister further directed to increase the number of Nursing seats at government medical colleges and district hospitals by establishing new Nursing colleges. Nursing should be promoted as an aspirational profession, he said.

He directed establishment of three paramedical schools and 24 skill labs in the next six months.

“Our resolution of one district one medical college continues with full commitment. Today, there are only 14 districts where the work of establishing medical colleges is yet to begin. This should be completed with top priority,” the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted, quoting Yogi Adityanath.

