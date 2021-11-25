Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / OIL admit cards 2021 released for junior assistant exam at oil-india.com
competitive exams

OIL admit cards 2021 released for junior assistant exam at oil-india.com

OIL admit cards 2021: Oil India Limited (OIL) has released the admit card of the examination for recruitment to various posts of clerk-cum-computer operator.
OIL admit cards 2021: Candidates, who want to appear for the examination, can download their admit cards from the official website of Oil India at oil-india.com.(oil-india.com)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

OIL admit cards 2021: Oil India Limited (OIL) has released the admit card of the examination for recruitment to various posts of clerk-cum-computer operator. Candidates, who want to appear for the examination, can download their admit cards from the official website of Oil India at oil-india.com.

Direct link to download Oil India admit card

How to download Oil India admit card:

Visit the official website of Oil India at oil-india.com.

Click on ‘Careers’ tab.

Click on ‘Current Openings’ tab.

Click on the link that reads, “Download Admit card for the Post Code JAC12021 (Advertisement No. HRAQ/REC-WP-B/2021-02 dated 01/07/2021”.

Submit username and password.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
oil india limited admit card. hall ticket
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Happy Thanksgiving 2021
India vs New Zealand Live Score
Today's Panchang
Thanksgiving 2021
Tripura civic polls
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP