OJEE 2021: 12 new places added for conduct of exams, registration date extended

OJEE 2021 registration date has extended till July 30, 2021. The Committee has added 12 new places in Odisha and outside Odisha for conduct of the examination.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has added 12 new places where OJEE 2021 will be conducted. The registration date to apply for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination has also been extended till July 30, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of OJEE on ojee.nic.in.

The decision to increase the number of places where the exams will be conducted for the convenience of the students appearing for OJEE 2021. 9 new places have been added in Odisha state and 3 places outside Odisha state along with the existing places for online exam centers. With this, OJEE - 2021 is going to be conducted with examination centers in all the 30 districts of the State, read the notice.

Also, the last date to register has been extended till July 30 and the last date for fee payment has been extended till August 2, 2021.

All the candidates, who have successfully submitted their application, can log in to the online OJEE Application Portal using their id and password, make any correction if required in the information already filled in by them, and also modify if they want, their choice of examination centers as per their convenience.

