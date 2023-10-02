Patna HC Personal Assistant admit card out at patnahighcourt.gov.in, get link here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Oct 02, 2023 05:14 PM IST

Patna High Court releases admit card for Personal Assistant Recruitment Exam 2023. Download at patnahighcourt.gov.in

The Patna High Court has released the admit card for the Personal Assistant Recruitment Exam 2023. Candidates who will appear for the Preliminary Test for the Personal Assistant Recruitment Examination, 2023 can download the admit card from the official website at patnahighcourt.gov.in.

The Preliminary Test for the Personal Assistant Recruitment Examination, 2023 will be conducted on October 7.

Direct link to download Patna HC PA admit card 2023

Patna HC PA admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at patnahighcourt.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Link to download admit card of Personal Assistant Recruitment Examination, 2023”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your registration details and login

Patna HC PA admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
