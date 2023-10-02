Patna HC Personal Assistant admit card out at patnahighcourt.gov.in, get link here

The Patna High Court has released the admit card for the Personal Assistant Recruitment Exam 2023. Candidates who will appear for the Preliminary Test for the Personal Assistant Recruitment Examination, 2023 can download the admit card from the official website at patnahighcourt.gov.in. Patna High Court releases admit card for Personal Assistant Recruitment Exam 2023; download now at patnahighcourt.gov.in

The Preliminary Test for the Personal Assistant Recruitment Examination, 2023 will be conducted on October 7.

Patna HC PA admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at patnahighcourt.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Link to download admit card of Personal Assistant Recruitment Examination, 2023”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your registration details and login

Patna HC PA admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

