PGCIL admit card released at powergrid.in, download hall ticket here

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has released the admit card for the post of Diploma Trainee( Electrical/Civil). Candidates who have applied for the post of Diploma Trainee (Electrical/Civil) can download their admit card on the official website of PGCIL at www.powergrid.in.

The Written Exam (Computer Based Test) for the post of Diploma Trainee (Electrical/Civil) will be held on Saturday, March 12th, 2022 in Chandigarh/Mohali, Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar.

‘The Admit Card should be downloaded along with CBT instructions and coloured print out taken on A4 (Portrait) size paper. Admit cards will not be sent by post to any candidate. Further, “Admit Card is valid only if the candidates’ photograph and signature are legibly printed in colour (Preferably),’ reads the official notification.

PGCIL recruitment: How to download admit card

Visit the official website of PGCIL at www.powergrid.in

On the homepage click on the career tab and then on Job Opportunities >Openings

Scroll down on regional openings section

Click on ‘Northern Region-II, Jammu Recruitment’

Log in using your credentials

your admit card will be released on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.