Preparing for competitive exams? Here's how to excel in aptitude tests

The most important suggestion for passing an aptitude test is to PRACTICE. It's better to use online examinations in a mock exam setting. Prepare by familiarizing yourself with the format and style of the questions and the time constraints. Also, complete your practice aptitude exams in one sitting; you won't be able to take a break halfway through the actual test. If you're taking your aptitude exam online, practice in the same room where you'll be taking the actual test. It's critical to practice on the same device that you'll use for the actual examination.

Familiarise yourself with the format

Knowing the format of the tests ahead of time will help you avoid being thrown off track during the actual test. Depending on the aptitude and publisher, questions are given in a variety of ways, so understanding what to expect is crucial. A variety of aptitude tests examine a wide range of abilities. In one test, you can be asked to make predictions based on recurrent patterns, and in another, you might be asked to analyse graphs to extract data. In the days leading up to the test, look at examples of test formats and question styles.

Concentrate on weakness

If your practice reveals areas where you struggle, this is where you should focus your time and energy. Most people have at least one area in which they struggle more than others. The advantage of a lot of practice is that you learn to recognize your weak spots and can work on them accordingly.

Recharging your batteries

A churning stomach or a sudden urge to go to the bathroom are the last things you need during your test. These types of distractions may appear insignificant, yet they can cause you to lose focus. Low blood sugar might make it difficult to concentrate, so eat something before going in to give yourself an energy boost. You may be allowed to bring water into your evaluation centre.

Keep track of time

The majority of tests have stringent time constraints. One of the essential variables in determining how well you perform is knowing and planning for this. It's usual for candidates not to complete all of the questions within the allotted time. During the test, keep an eye on the clock and work methodically.

Know when it's time to move on

You don't have time to squander if you're stuck on a single question because of the stringent time limit. Give it some thought, but if you're having trouble coming up with a solution after a few minutes, skip it. Few people can answer all of the questions, so don't be discouraged if you have to skip one.

If you've spent more than a minute on an issue and are still unsure whether you're approaching it correctly, abandon it and move on. Only continue if you can't figure out where you went wrong. If you already know how to get to the answer, it's likely that you'll spend less time on this question than you would on a new one.

If there is any time left on the clock when you finish the test, go back over any questions you left unanswered or weren't sure about. You often return with a new perspective and may perceive things differently. Spend the time going over the other questions if you completed all of the questions or know there are others you can't answer.

Speed shouldn’t mean haste

When you're under time constraints, it's tempting to rush through a test, but this might lead to costly blunders. Hopefully, you've developed a reading pattern and responding to questions at a steady speed that allows you to process the information, think it through, and present your response coherently.