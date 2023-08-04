PSSSB admit card 2023 out for Asst Treasurer, SI and other posts at sssb.punjab.gov.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Aug 04, 2023 08:29 PM IST

PSSSB releases admit cards for various posts under Advt 18/2022, Advt No. 16 of 2022, and Advt No. 12 of 2022. Exam on August 5, 2023.

Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for various posts under Advt 18/2022, Advt No. 16 of 2022, and Advt No. 12 of 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB admit card 2023 out for Asst Treasurer, SI and other posts (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

The exam is scheduled to be held on August 5, 2023 for the various posts under Advt 18/2022, Advt No. 16 of 2022, and Advt No. 12 of 2022.

Direct link to download Admit Card/ Roll No for Advt No. 18 of 2022

Direct link to download Admit Card/ Roll No for Advertisement No. 16 of 2022

Direct link to download Admit Card/ Roll No for the post of Tehchnician Grade-I, Technical Officer, Technician Grade-III (Advt No. 12 of 2022)

PSSSB admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in

Go to the ‘Advertisements’ tab and click on Advt. No. 18/2022 admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Topics
admit card. hall ticket
