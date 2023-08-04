PSSSB admit card 2023 out for Asst Treasurer, SI and other posts at sssb.punjab.gov.in
PSSSB releases admit cards for various posts under Advt 18/2022, Advt No. 16 of 2022, and Advt No. 12 of 2022. Exam on August 5, 2023.
Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for various posts under Advt 18/2022, Advt No. 16 of 2022, and Advt No. 12 of 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.
The exam is scheduled to be held on August 5, 2023 for the various posts under Advt 18/2022, Advt No. 16 of 2022, and Advt No. 12 of 2022.
Direct link to download Admit Card/ Roll No for Advt No. 18 of 2022
Direct link to download Admit Card/ Roll No for Advertisement No. 16 of 2022
Direct link to download Admit Card/ Roll No for the post of Tehchnician Grade-I, Technical Officer, Technician Grade-III (Advt No. 12 of 2022)
PSSSB admit card 2023: Know how to download
Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in
Go to the ‘Advertisements’ tab and click on Advt. No. 18/2022 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
