PSSSB admit card 2023 out for Asst Treasurer, SI and other posts at sssb.punjab.gov.in

Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for various posts under Advt 18/2022, Advt No. 16 of 2022, and Advt No. 12 of 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB admit card 2023 out for Asst Treasurer, SI and other posts (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

The exam is scheduled to be held on August 5, 2023 for the various posts under Advt 18/2022, Advt No. 16 of 2022, and Advt No. 12 of 2022.

PSSSB admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in

Go to the ‘Advertisements’ tab and click on Advt. No. 18/2022 admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference