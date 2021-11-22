PSSSB answer key out for medical lab technician, lab attendant exams

Subordinate Service Selection Board, Punjab or the PSSSB has released the answer keys of the Medical Laboratory Technician(Grade-2) / Laboratory Attendant(Group-C) exams which were held on November 21. The PSSSB answer keys are available on the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB answer keys

PSSSB answer keys: Know how to download, raise objections

Go to the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in

Click on the link for OMR sheet

Download the answer sheet

Submit objections, if there are any

“The last date for filling the online objections will be 24th of November, 2021 . The online objections sent, for this purpose, should be duly supported with the necessary documentary proof (if any) and with mandatory fee in the form of crossed Demand Draft of Rs. 100 per objection, drawn in favor of the ‘Secretary, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab’ payable at Mohali,” the PSSSB has informed candidates.

“After the successful submission of online objection(s), an Acknowledgement Number will be displayed on the screen. The candidates are advised to save this for future reference. The original hard copies of the Demand Draft and the necessary documentary proof along with the Acknowledgement Number of the online objection should be sent via Speed Post to the office of Secretary, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab, Forest Complex, Sector-68, SAS Nagar, Mohali – 160 062 by dated 01-12-2021,” it has added.

The exam comprised multiple choice questions. Details of the examination, cut-off marks and other selection process is available on the official job notification available on the website of the PSSSB.

