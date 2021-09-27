Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Railway group D exam date: Two years on, candidates still await official update

A total of 103769 vacancies in group D posts in Indian Railways will be filled by the railway recruitment cells or the RRCs through a computer-based test, a physical efficiency test and document verification. The exam was notified by the RRBs in March 2019 along with the RRB NTPC exam.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Two years after filling the application form, railway group D job aspirants are still waiting for the exam dates. This exam is also known as the RRC group D exam or the RRB group D exam. A total of 103769 vacancies in group D posts in Indian Railways will be filled by the railway recruitment cells or the RRCs through a computer-based test, a physical efficiency test and document verification. The exam was notified by the RRBs in March 2019 along with the RRB NTPC exam.

In December 2020, before the commencement of the pending exams, railway authorities had assured candidates that the exams will be held in phases in which the RRB NTPC exam will be held in the first phase and RRC group D exam will commence immediately after that.

The RRB NTPC exam concluded on July 31, 2021.

The last update on RRC group D exam came on October 16, 2020, where it was communicated to candidates that the railway is in the process of hiring an external exam conducting agency to conduct the exams.

So far, only the candidature of the applicants has been confirmed. The application status of the exam was released on July 24, 2019.

Today, September 27, candidates are requesting railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to release the RRB group D exam date.

