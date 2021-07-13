Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2021: Pre. D.EI.Ed registration date extended till July 19
competitive exams

Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2021: Pre. D.EI.Ed registration date extended till July 19

Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2021 registration date has been extended till July 19, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan on predeled.com.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 10:55 AM IST
Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2021: Pre. D.EI.Ed registration date extended till July 19

Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan has extended the last date to register for Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2021. The registration date has been extended till July 19, 2021. Candidates who were unable to apply for the examination before can apply online through the official site of Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan on predeled.com.

The last date deposit fees have also been extended till July 21, 2021. Earlier the last date to apply was till July 10 and fee payment was till July 12, 2021.

Candidates should have passed the Class 12 board exam from the Rajasthan board to apply for the exam. Those who are appearing for the examination can also apply for it. The age limit should be below 28 years of age as on July 1, 2021.

The application fees for the examination is 400/- for candidates who want to apply for only D.El.Ed General or D.El.Ed Sanskrit and candidates who want to apply for both the courses will have to pay 450/- as application fees.

Direct link to apply here

Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of the Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan on predeled.com.

• Click on registration link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details or registration details.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan bstc pre d. el bstc education
TRENDING NEWS

This nail art of a hand on a fingernail is leaving netizens amused. Watch

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP