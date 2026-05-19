Vardhaman Mahavir Open University has released the Rajasthan Pre DElEd Admit Card 2026. The hall ticket for Rajasthan BSTC is available to candidates on the official website of Rajasthan Pre DElEd at predeledraj2026.com.

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Admit Card 2026 available on predeledraj2026.com, BSTC exam tomorrow

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The written examination will be held on May 20, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts. The Rajasthan Pre DElEd exam will comprise of 600 marks. The question paper will comprise of questions from mental ability, general awareness of Rajasthan, Teaching Aptitude, Language Ability.

Direct link to download Rajasthan Pre DElEd Admit Card 2026

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Admit Card 2026: How to download

1. Candidates who want to download the hall ticket can follow the steps given below.

2. Visit the official website of Rajasthan Pre DElEd at predeledraj2026.com.

3. Click on Rajasthan Pre DElEd Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} 5. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Check the admit card and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Check the admit card and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For more related details candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan Pre DElEd. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more related details candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan Pre DElEd. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Education Desk ...Read More For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.



Our Coverage Areas



1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.

2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.

3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.

4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.

5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.

6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.



Meet the Team



1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor

A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.



2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer

With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.



3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer

Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.



4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer

A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.



At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON