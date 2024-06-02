Rajasthan PTET admit card 2024 out on ptetvmou2024.com; direct link to download

PTET Admit Card 2024: Vardhaman Mahavir Open University Kota has released the admit card for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Education Entrance Test (PTET 2024). Candidates who have applied for the Rajasthan PTET entrance examination can download their admit cards from ptetvmou2024.com. The direct link and other details are mentioned below. Rajasthan PTET admit card has been released (ptetvmou2024.com, screenshot)

The entrance test is held for admission to four-year BA-BEd, four-year BSc-BEd and two-year BEd courses offered by participating institutions of the state. For the two-years course, candidates must complete graduation and for the four-years course, they can apply after Class 12.

Rajasthan PTET 2024 will be held on June 9.

Candidates can download the document using three different login credentials – form number, roll number or general details. General details include the name of the candidate, his/her father's name and mother's name.

Direct link to download PTET admit card (4-year course)

Download Rajasthan PTET admit card (2-year course)

Steps to download the Rajasthan PTET admit card 2024

Go to the official website of Vardhaman Mahavir Open University, Kota for PTET at ptetvmou2024.com.

Click on the course name (two-year or four-year) available on the home page.

Enter the requested login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

The PTET admit card will mention the date and time of the examination, the name of the examination centre, paper timings and the reporting time along with guidelines for the examination day.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully read the instructions and ensure that there is no error in his/her personal details such as name, photo, signature, course opted for, etc. In case of any error, it should be immediately reported to the exam conducting authority.

For further information, candidates can visit the official website of Rajasthan PTET 2024.