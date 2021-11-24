Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Rajasthan RAS main exam 2021 on February 25, 26: RPSC
competitive exams

Rajasthan RAS main exam 2021 on February 25, 26: RPSC

The RAS main exam will be held on February 25 and 26. The detailed schedule of the exam will be released in due course of time.
Rajasthan RAS main exam 2021 on February 25, 26: RPSC(File Photo)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 07:15 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The RAS main exam will be held on February 25 and 26, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) said on Wednesday, November 24. The detailed schedule of the exam will be released in due course of time, the Commission has said.

Only those candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam are eligible to appear in the main exam.

The Commission had released the syllabus of the exam, earlier.

The preliminary exam was held on October 27 and the result was declared on November 19. For male posts, the cut off marks was 84.72 percent, for female posts the cut off marks was 79.63 percent.

On the basis of the performance in main exam, the RPSC will shortlist candidates for interview.

The RPSC RAS exam is being held to fill up 988 posts out of which 363 vacancies will be filled for Rajasthan State Services and 625 posts in Subordinate Services.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Cryptocurrency crash
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Grammy Awards 2022 nominations
India Covid-19 cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP