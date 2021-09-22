REET 2021: Government announces free roadways travel for candidates

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced that the state government will provide free roadways travel to candidates appearing for the REET 2021 examination. The Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers will be conducted on September 26 in the state and around 16.51 lakh candidates will appear for the exam this year.

The Chief Minister has further appealed to all the political parties, social organizations, and general public to cooperate with the administration for the conduct of the smooth examination. Also, he has urged them to help the appearing candidates from other places traveling to their respective exam centers to provide meals and places to stay as much as possible.

Gehlot has also directed everyone not to spread any rumours regarding the REET examination and that successful conduct of this examination is the responsibility of everyone for the bright future of the youth.

The REET Admit card was released by the Board on September 17, 2021. The examination will be conducted at 4153 exam centres across the state. REET 2021 is being held to recruit 31000 Grade 3 teachers in the state.

REET 2021 was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 20 but had to be postponed due to the growing COVID-19 cases in the country. For more related details candidates can check the official website of REET.