Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / REET 2021: Government announces free roadways travel for candidates
competitive exams

REET 2021: Government announces free roadways travel for candidates

REET 2021 appearing candidates to get free roadways travelling. The state government has announced free travel for students appearing for the exam. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced that the state government will provide free roadways travel to candidates appearing for the REET 2021 examination. The Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers will be conducted on September 26 in the state and around 16.51 lakh candidates will appear for the exam this year. 

The Chief Minister has further appealed to all the political parties, social organizations, and general public to cooperate with the administration for the conduct of the smooth examination. Also, he has urged them to help the appearing candidates from other places traveling to their respective exam centers to provide meals and places to stay as much as possible. 

Gehlot has also directed everyone not to spread any rumours regarding the REET examination and that successful conduct of this examination is the responsibility of everyone for the bright future of the youth.

RELATED STORIES

The REET Admit card was released by the Board on September 17, 2021. The examination will be conducted at 4153 exam centres across the state. REET 2021 is being held to recruit 31000 Grade 3 teachers in the state.

REET 2021 was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 20 but had to be postponed due to the growing COVID-19 cases in the country. For more related details candidates can check the official website of REET. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cm ashok gehlot education
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JEE Advanced 2021: Fee payment window deadline extended, check here 

CAT 2021: Registration ends today on iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to apply

UPSC ESE 2022: Notification to release today, check important dates here 

NEET SS 2021 registration to begin today on nbe.edu.in, here’s how to apply
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Zee
Bitcoin
PM Narendra Modi US visit LIVE Updates
World Rose Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP